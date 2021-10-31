The Victoria Street Bridge connects Trail’s eastside to its westside. Photo: City of Trail HO/Lower Columbia Tourism

Expect a traffic delay at Trail bridge this week

Annual light inspection will be underway Nov. 2 and Nov. 3

The City of Trail is giving drivers and pedestrians the heads up that its annual inspection of bridge lights will be underway this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday from around 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the municipal public works department will be performing its inspection of the Victoria Street Bridge decorative lighting.

Motorists can expect traffic delays as each side of the bridge will be alternately closed beginning with the westbound lanes.

Direct questions to Trail public works at 250.364.0840 or email: publicworks@trail.ca.

