(Unsplash photo)

Free income tax service re-starts in Trail with precautions

This program is for eligible low income or limited income earners

The free income tax service for low-income individuals and families living in Greater Trail is re-starting in the city with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Previous: COVID cancels free tax program for low income earners

Interviews are Tuesdays, including today, on May 19 and the final date, May 26, in the Trail United Church.

Volunteers with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program will be available only on these days and only in the downtown Trail church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We prepare and file personal income tax for low income people in the Greater Trail area, under the auspices of the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and our local sponsoring organization, the Trail FAIR Society,” Ellen Vallie told the Trail Times before COVID protocols shut down the free service in early March.

“There are an awful lot of benefits and credits that are based on income tax filing, especially for low income people, so the more they can get out of it, the better.”

Annual income maximums apply, such as a single-person cannot earn more than $35,000; two-person households cannot exceed $45,000; however, families greater than two are permitted $2,500 for each additional person.

To access the free tax program, all applicants must show up in-person and they must have government photo identification.

“You can’t bring in your husband’s or child’s,” Vallie pointed out. “Each person has to sign their permission for us to do the taxes, so it’s important that each person attends themselves.”

She reminds clients to bring all essential documents and receipts to the interview. A copy of the previous year’s return and/or the CRA Notice of Assessment for the previous year are also helpful.

New this year is a partnership between the volunteer-run program and FortisBC.

Vallie reminds clients to bring in their FortisBC bill and, if they so wish, a referral can be made to the utility company’s Energy Conservation Assistance Program. FortisBC offers free home energy upgrades for income-qualified households.

Once each person’s intake is complete, volunteers will finish the return and e-file it from their private offices.

“The client’s information is all kept confidential,” Vallie stressed. “Nothing is saved on our personal computers. If we need to save a file for any reason, it’s saved to an encrypted flash drive.”

After the CRA has confirmed acceptance of an e-filed tax return, all the client’s data is erased from the flash drive.

“Any tax paperwork is returned to the client and nothing is kept from year to year,” she said.

Completed returns should be picked up the following week. Any return not picked up within two weeks of application and filing will be shredded.

For more information contact the Trail FAIR Society at 250.364.2326 or email CVITP.Trail@gmail.com.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts
Next story
Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Just Posted

Suspected shooter in custody: Trail RCMP

Trail police received a report of shots fired at a passenger car on May 1

Trail Chamber promotes businesses through BINGO! initiative

Get your Bingo cards, go online and support Greater Trail businesses

B.C. town says ‘Goodbye to Sheriff Teasle’

Brian McKinney shares stories of actor Brian Dennehy’s time in Hope

Morning start: One amazing small art town is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 8

Free income tax service re-starts in Trail with precautions

This program is for eligible low income or limited income earners

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist

Most Read