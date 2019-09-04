Guy Bertrand photo

Giant canvas in the Silver City

Demolition in downtown Trail wrapped up a few weeks ago

Ted Baltussen, of Valor Painting, was in the lot of the former Union Hotel on Tuesday applying a coat of primer to the wall of the building adjacent to the demolished downtown Trail establishment.

The aesthetic of the exposed brick and concrete at 1160 Cedar Avenue is a final detail of the job.

“The city is working with the adjacent building owner and will deal with the clean-up of the face of the building that has now been exposed and currently looks unsightly,” David Perehudoff, Trail’s chief administrative officer, told the Trail Times a few weeks ago.

While there is no telling when a developer will show interest, one thing is certain, future use must be a good fit for downtown Trail.

“Council has discussed the matter and is willing to be patient at this time and want to ensure that whatever is constructed provides the highest and best use for the property,” Perehudoff said.

“This must, of course, consider the local market and various economic factors which the city will consider if proposals do come forward.”

Read more on this project here: ‘For Sale’ sign soon to go up in downtown Trail

Read more on this project here: Trail: Before and After


