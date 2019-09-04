Giant canvas in the Silver City

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Demolition in downtown Trail wrapped up a few weeks ago
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems
BC RCMP launch Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Campaign for September
“All I want to come out of this with is what I had 15 months ago,” said one homeowner Aug. 29.
Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4
The index is calculated based on five metrics
Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates
Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014
The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week
The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent
John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit
Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act
Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization
Readers share their views through photography
RCMP seized approximately 11,000 cannabis plants
Sons of Pioneers will perform in Trail on Oct. 8
Beaver Valley Nitehawks continue to build lineup through KIJHL exhibition season
The Trust’s grant funds 25 projects for $396,341
