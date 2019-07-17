Trail: Before and After

The 80-year old Union Hotel is now completely torn down

These two photos depict the demolition taking place at the former Union Hotel site.

The image on the left was taken April 30 as crews began emptying the hotel and abatement was underway.

The picture on the right was taken July 17 as heavy equipment removes the last of the debris.

