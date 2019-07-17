Trail: Before and After

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
The 80-year old Union Hotel is now completely torn down
Trail and Greater district RCMP officers can be reached at 250.364.2566
Donation is for a patient and family kitchen in the new emergency wing
Plans are underway for one of the first craft cannabis industrial parks in the province.
Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers
Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board
Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables
This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins
WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete
Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date
Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville
Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount
The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates
Playing in the World Cup amounts to a six-week commitment from players
Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year
Other Canadians named in Tuesday’s nominations include Ottawa native Sandra Oh
West Kootenay A Orioles poised to compete in the Spokane American Legion District tournament
Male cats generally hit higher weight peaks than female cats
