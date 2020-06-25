Kootenay Boundary firefighter promoted to Deputy Fire Chief

Fire Chief Dan Derby (left) and Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore are based in the regional hall on Rossland Avenue. (Submitted photo)

Fire Chief Dan Derby is sharing news about the promotion of Captain Glen Gallamore to Deputy Regional Fire Chief effective Monday, June 8.

“Throughout Glen’s years of service with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, he has proven that he has the experience, knowledge and leadership skills required to take on the role of Deputy Regional Fire Chief,” Chief Derby told the Trail Times.

“As a department we have grown and learned from Glen’s leadership as Training Officer.”

Read more: New fire engine arrives

Read more: 2018 fire stats

Deputy Chief Gallamore will be responsible for fire prevention and operations as well as occupational health and safety.

“Glen’s ability to analyze existing programs make him the right candidate to lead us through improvements to our safety programs and guide us through changes in our fire prevention programs required to meet the new fire safety act requirements,” said Derby.

“There is no doubt his experience as our Training Officer provides him with a solid foundation to lead our operations.”

His enthusiasm, accountability and passion for the fire service make him the right fit for this new challenge and I am confident in Glen’s abilities, Derby added.

“Please join me in congratulating Deputy Regional Fire Chief Glen Gallamore, well done!”

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue Service was created in 1982.

Aside from Station 374 Trail, which is housed in the regional district office on Rossland Avenue, the department has fire halls in Rossland, Warfield, Genelle, Montrose, and Fruitvale.

Operations in the regional service were under the magnifying glass for several months last year.

The full review wound down in the fall of 2019. It concluded that levels of service and the department’s structure met the ongoing needs of the region and were projected to meet future standards in legislation, training and service.

That meant all six fire stations protecting properties from Rossland to Trail and Genelle to the Beaver Valley, would continue to be maintained status quo as would the service levels.

Career and paid-on-call firefighters are trained to fight structural fires, wildland-urban interface fires and to provide first responder medical services.

Specialty rescue training includes high-angle rope rescue, swift water rescue, confined space rescue and auto extrication. Out in the community, firefighters educate kids and adults about fire prevention, inspect all public buildings for fire and life safety, investigate fires and members volunteer for many community events to benefit charities and other worthy causes.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictLocal News