Looking for some great gifts from Kootenay artisans?

75+ West Kootenay artisans part of Last Minute Christmas Market this weekend in Trail

If you’re looking for some holiday cheer and gifts to go along with it, then you may want to check out the Last Minute Christmas Market at the Trail mall this weekend

Brought to the community by volunteers with the incrEDIBLE Farmers Market is this indoor venue operating from the former Zellers space on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is the largest Christmas market in the West Kootenay to find all your Christmas gifts and a little something for yourself,” incrEDIBLE volunteer Gina Ironmonger said. “We will even have a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and mantle to take your own personal photo.”

The market has 75+ West Kootenay artisans gathering to make holiday shopping experiences extra special this year.

From bath bombs to award-winning wines and everything in between, the market offers two full days of the finest artisanal gift shopping the Kootenays has to offer, Ironmonger said.

“The market even boasts Christmas trees from the Kiwanis Club of Trail and if you really want to get in the spirit, we’ve got the big man in red — Santa — just next door in the Waneta mall.”

Shoppers must have their vaccine passports on hand, and masks are required.

“We’re your one stop Christmas shop,” Ironmonger adds. “Come share in the magic and the spirit of the community and the season.”

