Man attacks Trail police officer

A Trail police officer was assaulted with a deadly weapon on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint around 6:30 p.m. of a 41-year-old Trail man causing a disturbance in the 2000 block of Daniel St. in Trail.

A computer systems check revealed that the man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When the police officer arrived, the man immediately became aggressive and approached the officer, while brandishing two large knives.

The man refused to drop the knives or comply with the officer’s directions. The officer successfully deployed his taser against the man and temporarily disabled him.

The officer quickly disarmed the suspect, just as a second officer arrived on scene to assist. The two officers successfully arrested the man following a lengthy and violent struggle, and lodged the man into the cellblock at the Trail detachment.

Both Trail RCMP officers suffered injuries during the violent incident. One of the officers was treated at hospital for a serious cut to his hand and remains off-duty.

“This was a very serious incident which the two officers successfully resolved,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release. “They demonstrated their bravery and dedication to keeping Trail safe with quick action and thinking.

“Our thoughts are with our injured officer as he recovers.”

Trail RCMP will be continuing to investigate the matter and will be speaking to people who witnessed the incident.

The Trail man will make his first appearance on Thursday, Oct. 14, in Provincial Court, in Rossland.

He faces several charges including assaulting an officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

