Man seen walking naked through East Trail

Police say public safety not thought to be at risk, but call detachment if you see him

If you spot a naked man walking through your Trail neighbourhood, don’t confront him.

Instead, the police are advising locals to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line.

This message comes from the Trail and Greater District RCMP after they received five reports from local residents about a man, not wearing a stitch of clothes, walking along an East Trail street.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says those calls came in Friday morning, just before 8 a.m.

Patrols were conducted; however, the man was not located at the time of the incident.

The male is believed to be a 36-year-old Trail resident who was headed toward a popular walking trail located behind the hospital in Trail.

“The Trail RCMP is asking the public to report any sightings of the naked male if you should spot him in your neighbourhood or on the hiking trail,” Wicentowich said.

”Please do not try to physically intervene though the public’s safety is not believed to be at risk.”

To report sightings, the Trail detachment can be contacted through their non-emergency telephone line at 250.364.2566.



