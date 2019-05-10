Miss Trail 2019 is Robyn Chadwick (middle). Serving as Miss Trail Princesses for 2019 are Georgia Derby (right) and Miss Trail Princess Jade LeRose (left). Sheri Regnier photo

Miss Trail 2019 crowned

The pageant went Friday night in the Bailey Theatre

Six months of grit and determination to finish the challenging Trail Ambassador Programme came to a sparkling close on Friday night for the three candidates who stuck it out – in grand style – right to the end.

Read more: Trail Ambassadors present knowledge night

Actually, the results of the night are just a start for what’s in store over next 12 months for the talented 16-year olds, as newly crowned Miss Trail 2019 Robyn Chadwick pointed out.

“The thing I am most looking forward to this next year is spending it with these two girls by my side,” said Robyn, as she looked proudly at the two newly crowned princesses Miss Trail Firefighters Georgia Derby and Miss Home Goods Furniture Jade LeRose.

“Because they are my best friends.”

Prior to Miss Trail being awarded to Robyn, who is representing Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, the candidates put on a fashion show, a talent show, and they recited speeches to a crowd of about 150 guests.

After evening wear and an impromptu question each, top honours were given for knowledge, speech and talent. Miss Trail was awarded the knowledge and speech categories and Miss Trail Princess Jade LeRose received the talent award for her piano/singing performance from earlier in the night.

Emceeing the event was 2009 Trail Ambassador Danielle Peet and Miss Trail 2009 Lauren Shepherd. Working behind the scenes was Miss Trail 2010 Cassidy Favaro.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
