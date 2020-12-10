Montrose CAO retiring in the new year

The village will begin recruiting a new head administrator in early 2021

Montrose will be looking for a new administrative leader in the new year, the village mayor announced this week.

Current CAO (Chief Administrative Officer) Larry Plotnikoff will retire in June, Montrose Mayor Mike Walsh said following the Dec. 7 regular council meeting.

“I want to thank Larry for his guidance, and support to our council and his leadership to our staff and community over the past four and a half years,” Walsh said.

“He has been instrumental in successfully planning and managing our major community projects, such as the Water Reservoir Upgrade Project, the WWTP Rapid Infiltration Basin Project, the 9th Avenue Road and Underground Works Replacement Project, the updated Official Community Plan and the Old Pool Building/Montrose Park Upgrade Project.”

Montrose council will begin recruitment for a new CAO early in the new year with the goal of having that individual starting his or her new role by the end of June.

“Larry has worked tirelessly to secure significant outside funding to help alleviate much of those projects’ costs to residents, including securing $1.8 million in grant funding for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, which is scheduled to break ground later in the spring,” Walsh added.

“I would like to extend council’s very best wishes to Larry and his wife Peggy on the upcoming new chapter in their lives.”

Plotnikoff has worked for three municipalities, a regional district, and a university over his 37-year career in administration and recreation department positions.

