RCMP Briefs: Weapons seized from vehicle

Trail and District RCMP take impaired drives off the road

On Thursday, May 19 at 10:20 a.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a complaint about two men allegedly making threats towards another man, in downtown Trail.

The officer located a 42-year-old and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Daniel Street. The officer detained the Trail men.

Additional officers attended the incident to assist with the investigation. While roadside, officers discovered and seized a .22 calibre rifle and baseball bat from inside the vehicle.

Trail RCMP will be recommending weapons charges against the 42-year-old man to Crown Counsel.

• Trail police officers responded to a complaint about two men allegedly stealing two bags of dirt from a business near the Waneta Plaza, in Trail, on Friday, May 20.

Officers located a vehicle containing two Trail men ages 33 and 39 in this area and conducted an investigation into the alleged theft.

After speaking to the driver, the 39-year old man, an officer entered into an impaired driving investigation roadside, as he believed that the man was under the influence of a drug. The officer read a demand to the man, who underwent a sobriety test that resulted in a fail.

The 39-year-old man was issued a 24-hour Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP). The vehicle was towed from the scene due to a number of safety deficiencies were observed by officers.

The theft of dirt remains under investigation.

• On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:58 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a complaint about a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 3B, in Fruitvale. The officer located a 32-year-old Warfield woman with her three-year-old child in the vehicle.

The officer made observations while roadside that the woman ability to operate a motor vehicle was allegedly impaired by a drug and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the woman, who underwent a sobriety test administered by an officer from the BC Highway Patrol, that resulted in a fail.

The 32-year-old Warfield woman was issued a 24-hour Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP).

The matter remained under investigation. Trail RCMP took measures to ensure the well-being of the child.

• On Saturday, May 21 at 10:09 a.m. Trail police received a complaint that an unknown suspect in a light coloured minivan attempted to siphon gas from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Hwy Dr., in Trail,

“New vehicles may have an anti-siphon device installed; however, please be alert to this issue and contact the RCMP if you should see anything suspicious regarding gas theft,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Report any instances of theft or impaired driving by calling the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

Read: Trail RCMP help rescue neglected pets

assault weaponsRCMPRCMP Briefs