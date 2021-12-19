Salmo mother critically injured in vehicle rollover near Trail

Trail RCMP report that winter road conditions are considered a factor in the Thursday crash

Trail RCMP attended a vehicle rollover Dec. 16 outside of Trail. Detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is reporting winter road conditions are suspected to be a factor in the pickup leaving the road and crashing down an embankment. Photo: Max Fuchs/Unsplash

A mother and daughter from Salmo were seriously hurt Thursday morning when their pickup slid off the road and crashed down a steep embankment near the Trail mall.

The 65-year old mother sustained a significant head injury and was in critical condition at the scene.

She remains in hospital in a critical state; police, however, are reporting she is expected to survive.

The younger woman suffered serious injuries to one of her arms.

Trail RCMP were called to the scene near Rock Island, described as the 5000-block of Highway 3B, minutes after 10 a.m., Dec. 16.

Police attended along with first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services.

The women were travelling eastbound (toward Salmo) in their 1994 Toyota truck, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich later reported, adding that both women were transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by ambulance.

“Trail RCMP believed that winter road conditions were considered to be a factor in the incident,” Wicentowich advises. “Please take extra precaution now that we are into the winter months.”

He urges commuters to drive according to road conditions and to ensure their vehicles are stocked with a winter roadside kit in case of an emergency.

”If you are intending to travel through an area without cell phone coverage, let someone know when you are leaving and intend to arrive at your location,” he adds. “Stay safe out there during the holiday season.”

