Police were called to shots being fired at a West Trail residence early Friday morning. (Black Press Media photo)

Shots fired at a West Trail home

Police report that the victim, a 37-year old Trail man, was not injured

Trail police are reporting that two masked men fired shots at a West Trail home and broke down the front door in the early morning hours of Friday.

This case began to unfold just before 5 a.m. on July 10 when the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to 911 reports of a break and enter and shooting in progress at a home located on Birch Avenue.

“Police were told that two masked men were breaking down the front door of the home and allegedly shooting at the residence,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday afternoon.

Front line RCMP officers attended the scene, however the suspects had already fled.

Wicentowich says the Nelson RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section has conducted an examination of the property.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and not random in nature.

The victim, a 37-year-old Trail man, was not injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Trail detachment non-emergnecy line at 250.364.2566.

Read more: Shots fired at car in West Trail


Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

