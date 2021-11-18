Stuff the Bus coming to downtown Trail

Stuff the Bus goes Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 at Trail Ferraro Foods.

The 8th annual Stuff the Bus event benefiting the Salvation Army food bank is coming up later this month in downtown Trail.

NextGen Transit Inc., formerly Trail Transit Services, local operator of the BC Transit service in Greater Trail, Castlegar and Grand Forks has announced this season’s dates.

The 2021 event will run at Trail Ferraro Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two days; Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no BBQ fundraiser again this year. However, donations of good condition, new or washed winter coats would also be appreciated as they are in high demand.

In addition to collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the food bank, NextGen Transit will be selling raffle tickets with gift cards and the hottest new electronics as prizes. The draw will be Dec. 21.

As well, NextGen Transit will be game day sponsor for the Trail Smoke Eaters home game on Nov. 26 when the team faces off against the West Kelowna Warriors. Monetary and non-perishable food donations will be welcomed.

Ferraro Foods is accepting donations to the food bank at their tills from now and until the event.

“Stuff the Bus is about working to better our community” says Trevor Stach, CEO of NextGen Transit. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will make it easier for people to get involved or contribute to our local food bank.”

Stach thanks BC Transit, the regional district, and Ferraro Foods, for helping to host this event.

Stuff the Bus started in Trail back in 2014, collecting food and warm clothing for the Salvation Army. The event is a significant food drive for locals in-need, collecting more than two tonnes of food and $12,000+ in cash donations for the food bank last year alone.

