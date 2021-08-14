Teck Trail has resumed operations in the smelter’s oxygen plant. Photo: Trail Times

Teck Trail restarts oxygen plant, resumes production

Poor ambient air quality shut down the oxygen plant earlier this month

The oxygen plant at the Trail smelter resumed operations on Saturday following an improvement in air quality.

Smoke from the wildfires in southwest B.C. temporarily shutdown operations at the Trail metallurgical operations, but are ramping back up to full capacity.

The company cautions that while production has resumed, there remains a risk of further smoke from wildfires and additional outages of the oxygen plant as long as the fire season continues.

Regional air quality conditions are being actively monitored and Trail operations advises it has response plans in place to protect employee safety. Guidance will be updated if necessary after fire risks subside.

Read more: Wildfire smoke impacts Teck Trail operations

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

