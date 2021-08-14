Teck Trail restarts oxygen plant, resumes production

The oxygen plant at the Trail smelter resumed operations on Saturday following an improvement in air quality.
Smoke from the wildfires in southwest B.C. temporarily shutdown operations at the Trail metallurgical operations, but are ramping back up to full capacity.
The company cautions that while production has resumed, there remains a risk of further smoke from wildfires and additional outages of the oxygen plant as long as the fire season continues.
Regional air quality conditions are being actively monitored and Trail operations advises it has response plans in place to protect employee safety. Guidance will be updated if necessary after fire risks subside.
