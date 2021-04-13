Traffic change in downtown Trail this week

The 1100-block of Pine Avenue is closed to vehicles

The city is asking drivers and pedestrians to follow detour signage in downtown Trail this week as builders work on underground lines for the new gas station.

Beginning Monday, April 12, there will be a temporary road closure of the 1100 block of Pine Avenue for the new 7-Eleven development located at 798 Victoria St.

Crews with contractor Seko Construction will be doing work along the street to install service connections for the water and sanitary systems.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to guide traffic.

Questions or concerns should be directed to John Grime, construction superintendent with Seko Construction via email: jgrime@sekoconstruction.com; or call 250.260.0946.

The site of the old Trail Esso was vacated in 2009. After years of no movement, the former Imperial Oil (Esso) cleaned up the property to meet standards for re-sale, then listed the lot for $600,000+ in the fall of 2017.

Triumph Properties Ltd., a privately-held company based in Vancouver, bought the property last year to develop it into a 7-Eleven with a gas bar and car wash.

