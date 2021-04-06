Trail affordable housing nears tenant-readiness

Columbia Park complex is located in East Trail within walking distance from amenities

With landscaping underway and siding going up, the affordable housing complex in East Trail is nearing completion. Called Columbia Park Housing, the new units for low income seniors and families will be tenant-ready by June. Photo: Sheri Regnier

With landscaping underway and siding going up, the affordable housing complex in East Trail is nearing completion.

Called Columbia Park Housing, the new units for low income seniors and families will be tenant-ready by June.

Development of the new housing complex:

