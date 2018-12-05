Turnout for Stuff the Bus was even greater this year than last. Joanne Crosby (right) is quite new to the area, and was looking for a fundraiser, like Stuff the Bus, to help locals in-need this winter. She donated armfuls to the cause on Saturday, which had Salvation Army manager Linda Radtke on hand accepting donations outside Ferraro Foods. Sheri Regnier photo.

Trail bus gets stuffed for locals in need

This is the fifth year Trail Transit Services has hosted the event in the city’s downtown

Thousands of pounds of non-perishable food and racks of warm clothing will help locals in-need this winter after another successful Stuff the Bus fundraiser was held in Trail on the weekend.

Story here: Help Stuff the Bus

This is the fifth year Trail Transit Services hosted the event, which asks the community to fill a bus with donations for the Trail Salvation Army Food Bank and the church’s family services program.

Aside from taking contributions, staff from Trail Transit and the Salvation Army were on site flipping burgers Friday and Saturday as a way to raise cash for the pantry and soup kitchen.

On Friday alone, 15 dozen burger lunches were sold. That tally outnumbers both days from all the other years combined, says Trevor Stach, Trail Transit’s general manager.

“Turnout was even better this year,” he said. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will help those in need through our tough winter months.”

In addition to $2,200 in sponsorships from local businesses, the bus was loaded up at the Trail Smoke Eaters home game Friday night, and Trail Ferraro Foods accepted contributions and offered pre-packaged food hampers to purchase and donate.

All proceeds collected over the two days, which totalled $5,860 alongside 5,000 pounds of food, have been donated to the Salvation Army for services run from the church’s Rossland Avenue locale.

“We would like to thank BC Transit, the RDKB, Trail Smoke Eaters and Ferraro Foods, for assisting in hosting this event,” said Stach.

Since Stuff the Bus began in 2014, well over 15,000 pounds of food has been donated to the cause.

Trail Transit Services Inc. is a private contractor providing BC Transit bus service to Greater Trail and Castlegar. The service has been in continuous operation since 1982.


