Trail council prioritizes capital projects

A roof replacement at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre is on the priority list of the city’s capital budget. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail city council checked off its high-priority items for the 2021 capital budget during a governance meeting, held virtually, on Monday.

The list is extensive and expensive but does not include all of the capital expenditure budget. Many of the projects’ price tags, however, may be offset by grants and other resources.

“With respect to the capital budget, that’s not all our capital budget, but it’s the priority projects that are time sensitive and need to get approved,” Mayor Lisa Pasin clarified.

The immediate costs add up to over $5.5 M and include big ticket items like a new Vactor truck, upgrades to the Trail Memorial Centre (TMC) and a roof replacement at the aquatic centre.

The city is also applying for a grant through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Stream that could cover much of the TMC expenses.

The city has designated $447,000 to repairs of the roof in the memorial centre library, $40,000 to the Red Floor Room and general structural repairs, and $125,000 for replacing the TMC’s high temperature heat pump for future energy conservation. The project is also linked to a grant opportunity with FortisBC.

The city’s Butler Park tennis rebuild will account for $400,000, and the Gyro Park playground remediation will soak up $25,000.

Due to the Jan. 13 windstorm, remediation costs for damage caused by downed trees around Trail is about $50,000, subject to an insurance claim. Also, after the windstorm, council set aside $125,000 for the removal of light poles at Butler Park, but the bid came in at $83,000.

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre also needs renos with over $360,000 for a roof replacement, $25,000 for tile repair, and $95,000 in acoustic sound baffle replacement.

The RCMP station will be outfitted with a new HVAC system by summer and new carpet for the office for a combined $147,450.

In addition to the Vactor truck priced at $500,500, public works requires a new sand/salt shed for $114,500, and transportation services a new plow-blade for the loader for $28,100.

As for road upgrades, the Sunningdale ‘Y’ will receive about $50,000 worth of safety enhancements, which include a crosswalk and pedestrian island.

Green Avenue will undergo a major overhaul with $600,000 allocated to fixing storm sewer and drainage, and $400,000 to its infrastructure after a water break last year.

The city also dedicated $350,000 to the water main from Milligan Avenue to Glover Road and $112,350 to a water pressure valve and actuator upgrade.

The lift stations at Robertson Street and Sunningdale will have pumps replaced for over $100,000.

“It’s a lot of money but there’s a lot going on and many [projects] have been postponed in previous years, but will be moving forward this year,” said Coun. Sandy Santori. “Public works have lots of work in front of them and so does the memorial centre.”

The community charter requires council to adopt a financial plan and property tax rates bylaw no later than May 15 each year.

