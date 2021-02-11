Truck driver Myles Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving and causing the death of Michael McIsaac in a trial by judge held in the Rossland courthouse earlier this month. Parsons is scheduled for sentencing on March 29. Photo: Trail Times

Truck driver Myles Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving and causing the death of Michael McIsaac in a trial by judge held in the Rossland courthouse earlier this month. Parsons is scheduled for sentencing on March 29. Photo: Trail Times

Truck driver found guilty in death of Fruitvale man

Justice for the McIsaac family of Warfield took four and half years

After almost five years, a Warfield family finally received some justice for their deceased son.

Michael McIsaac was only 26-years old the afternoon of July 14, 2016, when he was killed in a collision on Highway 3B and Old Salmo Road in Fruitvale.

Myles Regan Parsons, a truck driver who does not live locally, was charged – and has now been found guilty – of dangerous driving causing death.

“Myles Parsons was charged with dangerous driving causing death and as of yesterday (Feb. 8) he was found guilty,” Michael’s mom, Sonia McIsaac, told the Trail Times on Tuesday.

“He still has to be sentenced but I think it is important that people are aware that there are consequences for your actions,” Sonia said.

“It took four and a half years to get justice for our son.”

Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.

Vancouver judge Gordon Weatherill presided over the trial by judge, which began Feb. 2 in Rossland Supreme Court. The trial was originally slated for May 4, 2020 in the Rossland courthouse but was postponed another nine long months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael McIsaac was driving his vehicle when the flat-deck semi driven by Parsons, coming from the opposite direction, lost its load of crushed cars on the highway curve.

Debris struck Michael’s vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and roll.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Read more about a life tragically cut short: Michael Joseph McIsaac

Read more: Trial date set for driver charged in death of Fruitvale man


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’
Next story
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Just Posted

Truck driver Myles Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving and causing the death of Michael McIsaac in a trial by judge held in the Rossland courthouse earlier this month. Parsons is scheduled for sentencing on March 29. Photo: Trail Times
Truck driver found guilty in death of Fruitvale man

Justice for the McIsaac family of Warfield took four and half years

(Stock photo)
Trail council votes for a pay raise

The two per cent pay raise is part of an indemnity bylaw updated annually

This B.C. trail camera captured this moose nursing her calf. Photo: Evan Saugstad
Letter: Without prey, there are no predators

Letter to the Editor from Robin Unrau, President, Hunters for BC SCI

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

There were no COVID-19 cases confirmed in the West Kootenay during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
No new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The region earned a break from the pandemic for a week

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum is using his last few days at the museum to draw attention to the racism and gaslighting he says he has experienced. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

Most Read