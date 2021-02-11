Truck driver found guilty in death of Fruitvale man

Justice for the McIsaac family of Warfield took four and half years

Truck driver Myles Parsons was found guilty of dangerous driving and causing the death of Michael McIsaac in a trial by judge held in the Rossland courthouse earlier this month. Parsons is scheduled for sentencing on March 29. Photo: Trail Times

After almost five years, a Warfield family finally received some justice for their deceased son.

Michael McIsaac was only 26-years old the afternoon of July 14, 2016, when he was killed in a collision on Highway 3B and Old Salmo Road in Fruitvale.

Myles Regan Parsons, a truck driver who does not live locally, was charged – and has now been found guilty – of dangerous driving causing death.

“Myles Parsons was charged with dangerous driving causing death and as of yesterday (Feb. 8) he was found guilty,” Michael’s mom, Sonia McIsaac, told the Trail Times on Tuesday.

“He still has to be sentenced but I think it is important that people are aware that there are consequences for your actions,” Sonia said.

“It took four and a half years to get justice for our son.”

Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.

Vancouver judge Gordon Weatherill presided over the trial by judge, which began Feb. 2 in Rossland Supreme Court. The trial was originally slated for May 4, 2020 in the Rossland courthouse but was postponed another nine long months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael McIsaac was driving his vehicle when the flat-deck semi driven by Parsons, coming from the opposite direction, lost its load of crushed cars on the highway curve.

Debris struck Michael’s vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and roll.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

