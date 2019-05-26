(Black Press file photo)

Trail police nab five impaired drivers

RCMP Sgt. reports on panhandling, a thief, and allegedly impaired drivers

Trail and Greater District RCMP received two separate complaints of five people allegedly aggressively panhandling in downtown Trail last week.

Police located three of the five people believed to be responsible.

The three people were spoken to by the RCMP and left the area. The remaining two people were not located as they had left the scene after the RCMP were contacted.

Other police briefs:

• May 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP received two reports of a suspicious person attempting to open doors of vehicles in a parking lot located in the 1300 block of McQuarrie Street, in Trail. The vehicles were locked and nothing was stolen. An unidentified male wearing shorts with long light coloured hair was spotted running away from the scene. The RCMP conducted patrols in the area for the male but did not locate him. Police remind the public to lock their vehicles and secure their personal belongings.

• May 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 25-year-old female driver and her vehicle located outside of a house party in the 100 block of Haig Street, in Warfield. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by a police officer. The driver was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

• May 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 18-year-old male driver and his vehicle located outside of a house party along Kitchener Street, in Trail. The driver was under the restriction to only operated a motor vehicle with 0% blood/alcohol content as he was classified as a “Novice” driver under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an officer. The driver was issued a 12-hour licence suspension.

• May 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 53-year-old male driver and his vehicle while conducting a Road Safety Check Stop, in Fruitvale. The driver found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by a RCMP officer. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Driving Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

• May 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 61-year-old-male who was driving his vehicle erratically on Highway 22 from Genelle to Trail. RCMP located the driver at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, and determined that his ability to drive a motor vehicle was impaired by an overuse of a prescription drug. The driver failed a Standard Field Sobriety Test administered by police. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.

• May 20, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 25-year-old-male driver and his vehicle located at the Chevron Town Pantry Gas Station, in Trail. Police determined that his ability to drive a motor vehicle was impaired by an illicit drug. The driver failed a Standard Field Sobriety Test administered by a RCMP officer. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.


