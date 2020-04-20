Trail police report numerous thefts, illegal dumping

“As the weather warms, thieves begin to target local properties that contain motorcycles and ATVs.”

With one stolen dirt bike returned to the rightful owner, police are reminding locals to lock it or risk losing it.

This advisory follows a Friday night report to the Trail and Greater District RCMP that a 2005 Honda CRF100F dirt bike was found in a yard on Balsam Road, in Fruitvale.

The RCMP attended and an investigation revealed the dirt bike had been stolen from a nearby residence.

The dirt bike was returned to the 12-year-old owner.

“The Trail RCMP warn the public to secure their off-road vehicles when not in use,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises.

“As the weather warms up, thieves begin to target local properties that contain motorcycles and ATVs,” he said.

“Off-road motorcycles and ATVs are often stolen easily and are hard to recover as they are typically not registered.”

The Trail RCMP recommends:

– Park your motorcycle and ATV in a place that is secure and not visible. Thieves often prowl your neighbourhood looking for the most easy, visible targets.

– Remove the keys and consider using other retraining devices such as chaining it to a solid object on your property.

– GPS tracking systems can be purchased and attached to a motorcycle or ATV. It may make all of the difference when the police try to recovered your motorcycle or ATV if they are able to electronically locate and track it.

– Have recent pictures of your motorcycle or ATV and record the registration number so it can be quickly disseminated by police to increase the chance of recovery.

Besides the theft of the dirt bike, over the weekend, the Trail police also dealt with stolen property cases and illegal dumping.

Theft from vehicles:

– On April 18 at 3:22 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of a male and female dressed in dark clothing checking door handles on vehicles in the 1900 block of Second Avenue. The RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the two suspects.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from the interior to protect themselves from thieves in the area that are actively targeting them.

Report any suspicious activity to the detachment on the non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

– April 19 at 11:30 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of two males dressed in black clothing checking door handles on vehicles on Daniel Street, in Trail. Patrols were conducted and officers located a 32 year-old man who matched the description of one of the males. The male suspect was found to be allegedly in breach of his probation conditions not to carry weapons after a knife was located on his person. The investigating police officers also located what is believe to be a small quantity of illicit drugs on the male suspect when searching him incidental to his arrest.

The man will make his first appearance on August 13 in the Rossland courthouse to face one charge of breaching probation and one charge of possessing a controlled substance.

Illegal dumping:

– April 18 at 11:37 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of a 57-year-old Trail resident allegedly dumping garbage near the Riverside Avenue, in Trail. The man returned to the area and cleaned up the garbage before police completed their investigation. He was contacted by the Trail RCMP and he advised that he would not repeat his behaviour.

Illegal dumping continues to be a common and problematic issue in the Trail and Greater District area.

Illegal dumping can result in a fine of $81 under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as being subject to fines and fees for clean-up costs under local municipal bylaws.



