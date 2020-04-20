File Graphic

Trail police report numerous thefts, illegal dumping

“As the weather warms, thieves begin to target local properties that contain motorcycles and ATVs.”

With one stolen dirt bike returned to the rightful owner, police are reminding locals to lock it or risk losing it.

This advisory follows a Friday night report to the Trail and Greater District RCMP that a 2005 Honda CRF100F dirt bike was found in a yard on Balsam Road, in Fruitvale.

Previous: Police report spree of vehicle thefts

Previous: Greater Trail RCMP nab speeders, thief

The RCMP attended and an investigation revealed the dirt bike had been stolen from a nearby residence.

The dirt bike was returned to the 12-year-old owner.

“The Trail RCMP warn the public to secure their off-road vehicles when not in use,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises.

“As the weather warms up, thieves begin to target local properties that contain motorcycles and ATVs,” he said.

“Off-road motorcycles and ATVs are often stolen easily and are hard to recover as they are typically not registered.”

The Trail RCMP recommends:

– Park your motorcycle and ATV in a place that is secure and not visible. Thieves often prowl your neighbourhood looking for the most easy, visible targets.

– Remove the keys and consider using other retraining devices such as chaining it to a solid object on your property.

– GPS tracking systems can be purchased and attached to a motorcycle or ATV. It may make all of the difference when the police try to recovered your motorcycle or ATV if they are able to electronically locate and track it.

– Have recent pictures of your motorcycle or ATV and record the registration number so it can be quickly disseminated by police to increase the chance of recovery.

Besides the theft of the dirt bike, over the weekend, the Trail police also dealt with stolen property cases and illegal dumping.

Theft from vehicles:

– On April 18 at 3:22 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of a male and female dressed in dark clothing checking door handles on vehicles in the 1900 block of Second Avenue. The RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the two suspects.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from the interior to protect themselves from thieves in the area that are actively targeting them.

Report any suspicious activity to the detachment on the non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

– April 19 at 11:30 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of two males dressed in black clothing checking door handles on vehicles on Daniel Street, in Trail. Patrols were conducted and officers located a 32 year-old man who matched the description of one of the males. The male suspect was found to be allegedly in breach of his probation conditions not to carry weapons after a knife was located on his person. The investigating police officers also located what is believe to be a small quantity of illicit drugs on the male suspect when searching him incidental to his arrest.

The man will make his first appearance on August 13 in the Rossland courthouse to face one charge of breaching probation and one charge of possessing a controlled substance.

Illegal dumping:

– April 18 at 11:37 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of a 57-year-old Trail resident allegedly dumping garbage near the Riverside Avenue, in Trail. The man returned to the area and cleaned up the garbage before police completed their investigation. He was contacted by the Trail RCMP and he advised that he would not repeat his behaviour.

Illegal dumping continues to be a common and problematic issue in the Trail and Greater District area.

Illegal dumping can result in a fine of $81 under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as being subject to fines and fees for clean-up costs under local municipal bylaws.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberal changes to media aid plan hint at speedier spending, industry group says
Next story
B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

Just Posted

Trail police report numerous thefts, illegal dumping

“As the weather warms, thieves begin to target local properties that contain motorcycles and ATVs.”

Man seen walking naked through East Trail

Police say public safety not thought to be at risk, but call detachment if you see him

Pass Creek Fall Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Annual Castlegar event cancelled due to COVID-19.

Trail Smoke Eaters leading scorer among CJHL top forward finalists

BCHL MVP and leading scorer, Kent Johnson, is one of the finalists for CJHL’s top forward award

Practice physical distancing while using Rossland trails

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society says you shouldn’t use trails in large groups

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Most Read