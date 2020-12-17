Trail RCMP check 450 cars, two impaired drivers taken off the road

Trail RCMP will continue with ramped up impaired driving enforcement this month

The Trail RCMP in partnership with BC RCMP Traffic Services continued their enhanced impaired driving enforcement campaign last Friday and Saturday.

Over 450 drivers and vehicles were checked in the Greater Trail area the evening of Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Officers note that most drivers were sober and in compliance with the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

However, two alleged impaired drivers were taken off the road and a number of violation tickets were issued.

– Dec. 11, RCMP officers carried out a 9 p.m. road block on Victoria Avenue and Washington Street in Rossland. During the check stop, the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck failed to stop as directed by an officer.

The officer followed the truck for a short distance before the driver stopped roadside. The officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside which resulted in a fail.

The 42-year-old Alberta man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and his vehicle is impounded for at least 30 days. The man was also issued a $138 fine for failing to stop for police.

– BC RCMP Traffic Services also discovered one driver to be allegedly impaired. He received an IRP.

The Trail RCMP will continue to step up impaired driving enforcement throughout the 2020 holiday season.

