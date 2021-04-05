Trail RCMP recover gun magazine, report dog bite, pigeon attack

A pigeon is reported to have caused injury to the head of a Trail man. (Note: not the pigeon in this photo) Photo: Unsplash

The last Saturday of March presented several one-off calls for the Trail RCMP.

In the early hours of March 27, police recovered a black handgun magazine with ammunition from the 1300-block of Pine Avenue in downtown Trail. The latest RCMP media brief does not specify how officers came across the magazine, just that it was found.

The RCMP is, however, looking to locate and speak to the owner of the ammunition.

Later that day, officers were called to Gyro Park after receiving a report that a Trail man, 64, had been bitten by a leashed dog.

The dog’s owner, a 45-year-old Trail man, reported the incident to police.

The victim decided not to pursue the matter further.

Trail RCMP remind the public to keep their dogs on leashes and under control at all times to help avoid such incidents.

Shortly after the dog-bite call came the call of a wandering man, bleeding from the head.

Just before 3 p.m., the Trail detachment received a report that a 34-year-old Trail man had been entering into residential yards and squatting in the middle of the road near Gyro Park.

Trail RCMP located the man at Gyro Park and suspected him to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Officers also observed that the man was bleeding from his head.

He claimed that a pigeon had caused the injury.

The Trail RCMP transported the man to hospital for a full medical and mental health assessment.

