Trail RCMP still looking for tips in indecent exposure case

Three young girls reported that a man exposed his penis to them

After one tip didn’t pan out, Trail police are still looking for a suspect in a recently reported case of indecent exposure.

Previous: Trail RCMP looking for man accused of exposing himself

Previous: Warfield case from Oct. 2018

Earlier this month, the RCMP received the call that a Caucasian male, described as dark-haired and between the ages of 20 and 30 years, had exposed himself to three young girls walking near Shaver’s Bench.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP have followed up with one tip received from the public; however, have been able to eliminate that person from suspicion,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Oct. 21.

“The investigation continues.”

This case began Oct. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., with the complaint that an indecent act had just occurred near the intersection of Highway 3B and McBride Street.

Wicentowich says three 10-year-old female victims were walking home when an unknown male suspect waved to the girls, commented they looked cute, and exposed his genitals through a hole in his pants.

The girls ran away from the suspect, and went to one of their nearby homes.

The white male is reported to have dark ear-length hair, brown eyes, and a short stubble beard. He is described as approximately 5’8”, with a slim build, and wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts with a hole in the crotch, black thigh-high leggings, and white flat shoes.

He was smoking a cigarette at the time of this reported incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter