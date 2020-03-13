Special education students donated goodies to the wintertime shelter in Trail this week as part of a project to give back to the community. Members of TACL, CDS, and the Getting to Home Program met with the class on Monday to give a big thank you to the thoughtful students on behalf of the shelter’s patrons. (Kim Martin photo)

Trail students bake with heart

The temporary winter shelter will close at the end of March

The Trail Adult Special Education class has put their outstanding culinary skills to work – mixed with plenty of TLC – and donated homemade goodies for patrons of the temporary shelter in downtown Trail to enjoy.

The students’ goodwill was part of completing a community project that involved creating and executing an assignment that gives back to their local community.

Previous: Pumpkin prep

Previous: Waste not

“Our class surveyed the local area and found an organization with a need for support,” instructor Kim Martin, from the Food Service Worker Program, told the Trail Times.

First, the students connected with frontline worker Sheila Adcock from Trail Association of Community Living and Career Development Services, which are two non-profits located on Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

“She shared the need that their organization has when operating the Trail temporary shelter,” Martin explained.

“As a result, our students applied their team-building skills and baked homemade granola bars, Rice Krispie squares, and cookies. They also prepared single-serving sizes of homemade soup and placed them into frozen baggies that could be heated up by boiling them in the bag,” she shared.

“One of the most heart warming tasks was when they typed up a special message onto a heart-shaped template and attached them to the brown paper bags that would be given to the clientele who access the shelter.”

The Food Service Worker Program teaches life skills and vocational skills in the hospitality industry to adults with barriers. (Adult Special Education)

This is accomplished by offering in-house catering as well as modestly-priced cafeteria services at the Trail Campus of Selkirk College.

The Selkirk College program runs out of the Trail campus, using the kitchen/cafeteria in the senior’s centre.

Cafeteria hours are Wednesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Adult EducationCity of TrailCommunity Leadership

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel
Next story
Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

Just Posted

City of Trail makes statement on COVID-19

“The City of Trail continues to actively monitor developments around the management of COVID-19 .. “

Trail task force receives funds for harm reduction, wellness

$7,200 provincial grant comes from the Community Action Initiative

Trail students bake with heart

The temporary winter shelter will close at the end of March

Hockey Canada announces suspension of playoffs, provincials

Hockey Canada puts a hold on all BCHL and KIJHL games as well as BC provincials

Free screening of Suzuki film in Trail, Saturday

The film is being shown in anticipation of David Suzuki’s visit to Trail

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, suspect at large

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a dark grey Kia sedan

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Most Read