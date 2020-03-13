Trail students bake with heart

The temporary winter shelter will close at the end of March

Special education students donated goodies to the wintertime shelter in Trail this week as part of a project to give back to the community. Members of TACL, CDS, and the Getting to Home Program met with the class on Monday to give a big thank you to the thoughtful students on behalf of the shelter’s patrons. (Kim Martin photo)

The Trail Adult Special Education class has put their outstanding culinary skills to work – mixed with plenty of TLC – and donated homemade goodies for patrons of the temporary shelter in downtown Trail to enjoy.

The students’ goodwill was part of completing a community project that involved creating and executing an assignment that gives back to their local community.

Previous: Pumpkin prep

Previous: Waste not

“Our class surveyed the local area and found an organization with a need for support,” instructor Kim Martin, from the Food Service Worker Program, told the Trail Times.

First, the students connected with frontline worker Sheila Adcock from Trail Association of Community Living and Career Development Services, which are two non-profits located on Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

“She shared the need that their organization has when operating the Trail temporary shelter,” Martin explained.

“As a result, our students applied their team-building skills and baked homemade granola bars, Rice Krispie squares, and cookies. They also prepared single-serving sizes of homemade soup and placed them into frozen baggies that could be heated up by boiling them in the bag,” she shared.

“One of the most heart warming tasks was when they typed up a special message onto a heart-shaped template and attached them to the brown paper bags that would be given to the clientele who access the shelter.”

The Food Service Worker Program teaches life skills and vocational skills in the hospitality industry to adults with barriers. (Adult Special Education)

This is accomplished by offering in-house catering as well as modestly-priced cafeteria services at the Trail Campus of Selkirk College.

The Selkirk College program runs out of the Trail campus, using the kitchen/cafeteria in the senior’s centre.

Cafeteria hours are Wednesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Adult EducationCity of TrailCommunity Leadership