Trail takes next step to better Groutage Avenue

The old bones of Groutage Avenue are on course for replacement next year after Trail council awarded a $67,000 contract at the Monday governance meeting.

WSP, a local engineering firm, was hired to provide the design and project management services to change out the 80-to-100-year-old water, sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure.

The full job involves an above-ground makeover next year, which is why the city is addressing the need to first replace the buried infrastructure.

“What’s happened is we got the grant from Columbia Basin Trust,” Mayor Lisa Pasin told the Trail Times, referring to a $250,000 revitalization grant the city received a few months ago.

“So when you are going to do an infrastructure project where there’s going to be ‘top level aesthetics’ and paving, what you want to do is make sure you have sound infrastructure underneath beforehand,” she said.

“You don’t want to have to re-dig up the street once you have already paved and landscaped, so this has moved forward as a priority,” she added.

“We just want to make sure we are taking care of the infrastructure underneath.”

Last month, Trail council also awarded WSP a $67,000 contract to oversee the above-ground elements of design and construction management.

“This was seen to be in the best interest of the city given WSP’s support during the development of the … grant application process that aided the city in securing the (Trust) … grant,” advised Chris McIsaac, head of public works.

Council agreed to again waive the municipal purchasing policy requirements for the infrastructure leg of the project because … “the direct award of the Groutage Avenue Buried Infrastructure Replacement project consulting services contract to WSP would be in the best interest of the City of Trail.”

The Groutage Avenue Esplanade Development project will see the installation of a walkway and amenity area between the south end of the Esplanade and the west Columbia River Skywalk plaza, and the addition of a paved parking area at the south end of Groutage Avenue.

The majority of the hard surface improvements for the project will cover existing buried water, sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the project area.

“The project will provide a much needed pedestrian linkage from the Skywalk to the downtown and will also provide a public gathering space, consistent with the Trust grant,” advised David Perehudoff, chief administrative officer.

“The project is seen to be a ‘synergy’project, and currently includes improvements to parking as well as upgrading underground water infrastructure that should be addressed in conjunction with the project.”

The overall gist is to create better accessibility for foot traffic between the bridge’s West Trail plaza and Jubilee Park. That’s why a key part of the project is to address the windy ramp leading into the green space.

Aesthetic improvements will include enhanced seating areas that take advantage of river views as well as brighter lighting, greener landscaping, more wayfinding signage, and the installation of cameras for better security.



