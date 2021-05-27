Photo: Ron Wilson

Photo: Ron Wilson

Waiting for the wee ones

Ron Wilson spotted this hummingbird waiting patiently for the cracking of her eggs.

Perhaps she is saving energy for afterwords, when she will have the busy job feeding her young.

Interestingly, only female hummingbirds build nests and will lay only two eggs.

The male hummingbird is not involved in raising young, and will often find another mate after the young are hatched.

After hatching, baby hummingbirds will stay in the nest for approximately three weeks.

City of TrailPhotography

