Working up a sweat

East Trail fitness re-opens with reduced hours on Monday, Aug. 19
Keca sisters riding across Canada for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides
No occupants at scene of fire at Casino Road pullout
Organizer looking to rebrand the Grand Forks music weekend into “Titans of Rock”
Champions Hockey School provides former players chance to reconnect
The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular
Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society
The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival
Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?
Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides
More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky
Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans
Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population
41 calls to West Kootenay COS about black bears this season, so far
VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics
Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21
Rev. Jeff Donnelly says he’d love to host LGBTQ weddings
Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’
Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions
