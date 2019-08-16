Working up a sweat

The pool in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre is closed for annual maintenance, but that doesn’t mean the lifeguards are off duty until September 9th.

Instead of watching over swimmers, Kyle Hiney (left) and Brody Klenk have been on the cleaning team in the fitness centre all week. After scrubbing down the workout space, the two were putting all the equipment back in place readying the gym for re-opening on Monday.

The pool will remain closed until next month.

