Sheri Regnier photo

Working up a sweat

East Trail fitness re-opens with reduced hours on Monday, Aug. 19

The pool in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre is closed for annual maintenance, but that doesn’t mean the lifeguards are off duty until September 9th.

Instead of watching over swimmers, Kyle Hiney (left) and Brody Klenk have been on the cleaning team in the fitness centre all week. After scrubbing down the workout space, the two were putting all the equipment back in place readying the gym for re-opening on Monday.

The pool will remain closed until next month.

Read more: Last chance for a dip in the Trail pool


Lifeguards Ben Seo (left) and Julian Jinjoe were on dusting duty at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre. Sheri Regnier photo

Most Read