B.V. Nitehawks beat Leafs, seize Murdoch Division title

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rose to the occasion on Saturday, defeating the Nelson Leafs 4-2 to win the Neil Murdoch Division title. Jim Bailey photos.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are Neil Murdoch Division champions after beating the Nelson Leafs 4-2 on Saturday in Nelson.

The Nitehawks erased a 2-1 deficit, scoring three times in the third period, including the game winner by Simon Nemethy, to beat the Leafs for the first time this season.

In an intense back-and-forth matchup, and the game tied at two, the Nitehawks went on a powerplay after Nelson’s Bryden Pow was called for slashing. Nathan Ingram and Brad Ross worked the puck to Nemethy who backhanded it past Leafs goalie Jack Violette for a 3-2 lead with 4:30 remaining in regulation.

The timely win broke a tie atop the division between the teams, giving the Nitehawks a two-point edge in their final game of the season.

The eight-time KIJHL champions will now face the Castlegar Rebels in the first round of the KIJHL division playoffs, while Nelson will take on Spokane.

The Nitehawks had a prime opportunity to put the Leafs out of contention when they hosted Nelson at the Hawks Nest on Thursday. However, Nelson came back from a 3-2 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime, despite a dominating performance through two periods by the Nitehawks.

B.V. bounced back, beating the Rebels on Friday in Castlegar, 4-1, to setup the must-win matchup in Nelson Saturday.

The Nitehawks jumped out to a quick start with Brock Wallace scoring just 81 seconds into the first period.

The ice tilted decidely in the Leafs favour in the second period, as the Leafs enjoyed four power-play chances, and outshot B.V. 19-8. Alex Erichuk put Nelson on the board, tying the game at 9:23 and Reid Wilson netted his 31st goal of the season on the power play to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 4:51.

Nitehawks goalie Hunter Young kept his team in the game, stopping Brandon Costa on a breakaway late in the second, and was unbeatable in the third.

Ross scored his 37th of the season on a power play goal at 8:12 to tie the game at 2-2, before Nemthy notched his 16th tally for the game winner. Nolan Corrado fired one into an empty net with 10 seconds to play for the 4-2 final.

Ross will finish in second place in KIJHL scoring with 37 goals and 77 points, behind Kimberley’s Brock Palmer with 98 points.

Nelson outshot Beaver Valley 37-25, however, the Hawks special teams were the difference as B.V. went 2-for-5 on the power play and 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

The win gives the Hawks their 14th division title, and will look for their ninth KIJHL title when the playoffs start Feb. 28. The Leafs won the last two Murdoch Division titles but failed to get out of their Conference in either year, losing in six games to Beaver Valley in the division final last year, and to Kimberley in six in 2018.

Beaver Valley earned home-ice advantage and will open the KIJHL division playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Rebels.

