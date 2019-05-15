The Beaver Valley Skating Club held its annual wind-up and awards dinner at the Redstone Resort earlier this month, with many skaters recognized for their amazing dedication and success in skating this past season. Back row, from left: Brenna Paulsen, Brian Chan, coach Lis Iannone, Yvonne Gregory, Bree Fitzpatrick, and Claire Sibbald. Front row: Amaya Needham, Adleigh Rodgers, Jayci Halifax, Jocelyn Derksen, and Jonelle Piccolo.

B.V. Skating Club recognizes excellence on the ice

The Beaver Valley Skating Club held its awards banquet earlier this month … and the winners are:

The Beaver Valley Skating Club held its Annual Awards Banquet earlier this month at the Redstone Resort in Rossland.

The dinner wrapped up a very successful season for the local skating club and recognized the hard work and dedication of its athletes.

The CanSkater of the Year Award for the B.V. Skating Club (BVSC) and Kootenay Region went to Jayci Halifax.

Bree Fitzpatrick was presented with the CanSkate Program Assistant Award for BVSC and Kootenay Region.

The BVSC Most Improved Rising Stars were: Jocelyn Derksen, Amaya Needham and Adleigh Rogers

Jonelle Piccolo and Jocelyn Derksen won the BVSC Most Sportsmanlike Jr. Star Skater award, and the BVSC Most Improved Star Skate Award was awarded to Brian Chan and Brenna Paulsen.

Chan was also named the BVSC Most Sportsmanlike Sr. Star Skater.

The BVSC Star Skate Athlete Award went to Yvie Gregory.

The Gold Feet Awards are given to skaters who complete all levels of testing for each discipline.

This year’s winners of the Gold Feet Award for each discipline are:

Yvonne Gregory – Free Skate (quadruple)

Claire Sibbald – Free Skate (quadruple)

Brenna Paulsen – Free Skate (quadruple)

Bree Fitzpatrick – Dance

Yvonne, Claire and Brenna completed all levels for each figure skating discipline (Dance, Skills, Freeskate and Interpretive) earning them a title of Quadruple Gold Feet Champions. Bree completed her first gold feet award in Dance. Well done!


