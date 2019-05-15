B.V. Skating Club recognizes excellence on the ice

The Beaver Valley Skating Club held its Annual Awards Banquet earlier this month at the Redstone Resort in Rossland.
The dinner wrapped up a very successful season for the local skating club and recognized the hard work and dedication of its athletes.
The CanSkater of the Year Award for the B.V. Skating Club (BVSC) and Kootenay Region went to Jayci Halifax.
Bree Fitzpatrick was presented with the CanSkate Program Assistant Award for BVSC and Kootenay Region.
The BVSC Most Improved Rising Stars were: Jocelyn Derksen, Amaya Needham and Adleigh Rogers
Jonelle Piccolo and Jocelyn Derksen won the BVSC Most Sportsmanlike Jr. Star Skater award, and the BVSC Most Improved Star Skate Award was awarded to Brian Chan and Brenna Paulsen.
Chan was also named the BVSC Most Sportsmanlike Sr. Star Skater.
The BVSC Star Skate Athlete Award went to Yvie Gregory.
The Gold Feet Awards are given to skaters who complete all levels of testing for each discipline.
This year’s winners of the Gold Feet Award for each discipline are:
Yvonne Gregory – Free Skate (quadruple)
Claire Sibbald – Free Skate (quadruple)
Brenna Paulsen – Free Skate (quadruple)
Bree Fitzpatrick – Dance
Yvonne, Claire and Brenna completed all levels for each figure skating discipline (Dance, Skills, Freeskate and Interpretive) earning them a title of Quadruple Gold Feet Champions. Bree completed her first gold feet award in Dance. Well done!
