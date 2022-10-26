Beaver Valley Nitehawks hold on for big division win over Castlegar Rebels

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held on for a 3-2 victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday night at the B.V. Arena.

Nitehawks defenceman Kaleb Percival’s first goal of the season proved to be the game winner, as the Nelson native wired a shot past the Rebels goalie 8:22 into the third period for a 3-1 lead.

The B.V. victory over their Neil Murdoch Division rival was a satisfying one, after falling to the same Rebels 4-1 in their first loss of the season Sept. 29.

The Rebels opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the first period, when Trail native Nathan Dann beat B.V. goalie Natahan Presley.

The Hawks carried the play through two periods, outshooting Castlegar 37-19, and led 2-1 on goals from Austin McLean and Jeremy Hanson at the end of 40 minutes.

The Rebels Bradley Beals cut the lead to one at 9:28 of the third period but the Hawks played solid defence and held on for the 3-2 win.

The Nitehawks outshot the Rebels 43-31 and went 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the PK.

B.V. boasts a 7-3-0-1 record and plays a home-and-home versus the division leading Grand Forks Border Bruins at 8-3-1-0.

The Nitehawks travel to Grand Forks Friday before returning to the Hawks Nest for a Saturday night game at 7 p.m.

Read: Nitehawks win shootout thriller in Kimberley



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B HockeyKIJHL