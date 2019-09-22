Beaver Valley Nitehawks win back-to-back at home

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Brad Ross had a big weekend, with a four-point night against the 100 Mile House Wranglers and the winning goal versus the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday at the B.V. Arena. Jim Bailey photos.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Bradley Ross scored the winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday for a sweep of their two games at home this weekend.

The Nitehawks got off to a hot start in Friday’s match against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, scoring six goals in the first period on their way to an 8-1 win, then jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead against the Eagles in Saturday’s match then held on for the win.

Ross’s game-winning tally came off the draw when Angus Amadio made a couple slick moves down low then fed Ross alone in front for a 4-1 Trail lead.

The win puts the Nitehawks record at 2-0-0-2 after losing their opening two matches on the road in overtime. Although still early in the season, the home team looked poised and confident in their two opening home games.

Brayden Haskell’s power play goal 3:08 into the first gave Sicamous a 1-0 lead, but the Nitehawks soon responded with a Mathew Babiak goal at 12:19.

Quaid Anderson made it 2-1, scoring on the power play after the Eagles Logan Mitchell was sent off for elbowing at 11:43, and Hawks forward Ethan Jang notched his third goal of the season just 35 seconds later for a 3-1 lead.

The second period was marked by a string of four Majors including three unsportsmanlike misconducts handed out to a frustrated Eagles team. However, Sicamous goalie Cole Steinke kept his team in the match, making several big saves following Ross’ goal at 7:57.

Sicamous battled back in the third. After a failed clearing attempt, Sicamous’ Isaac Thomas shot from the point was deflected by Jaimes Guidon to cut the lead to 4-2 at 15:35.

Sicamous continued to press, and with just under five minutes to play Sicamous’s Trysten Brookman collided with Engman as he attempted to clear the puck behind net. Brookman gathered up the puck and shot it at the goal. The Trail native made the save but was off balance when Brookman slipped in the rebound.

Engman closed the door after that, earning his first victory of the campaign, as Sicamous outshot the Hawks 13-8 in the third period in a physical and entertaining match up.

The final shots on goal were even at 36-36, with both teams going 1-for-4 on the power play.

Amadio earned home star for the Nitehawks and Steinke for the Eagles.

In Friday’s match, the Nitehawks scored six times on 10 shots to take a 6-1 lead into the second period, on their way to an 8-1 victory. The Hawks line of Ross, Amadio, and Zach Park were on fire combining for 10 points. Ross scored twice and assisted on two goals, Amadio added four assists, and Park two goals, while Jang, Kevin Duguid, Jared Stocks, and Dayton Nelson also scored for B.V.

100 Mile House outshot the Hawks 32-23, and were 1-for-5 on the power play. B.V. went 2-for-6 with Ross named player of the game for B.V. and Quinn Mulder for the Wranglers.

Beaver Valley’s next game goes on Friday in Grand Forks against the Border Bruins, the Hawks then return home for a Saturday tilt against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.