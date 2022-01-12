Grand Forks Border Bruins double up B.V. Nitehawks

Beaver Valley falls 6-3, losing their second straight Tuesday match against the Border Bruins

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks suffered a 6-3 loss to the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday at Jack Goddard Arena in Grand Forks. Photo: Stephen Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks ran into a hungry home team in the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday.

Bruins forward Jameson Flint scored the game winning goal 34 seconds into the middle frame to give Grand Forks a 4-2 lead on their way to a 6-3 victory and their fourth win of the season.

The Nitehawks are coming off a five-day pause due to COVID cases, which may have been a factor after postponing matches against Castlegar on Friday and the Golden Rockets Sunday.

Their last game was exactly one week ago Tuesday (Jan. 4) when the Hawks lost 3-2 to the same Border Bruins, thanks to a 48-save performance from Justin Dueck. This Tuesday (Jan. 11), it was the same story different goaltender as Ethan Shebansky stymied B.V. shooters making 40 saves on the night.

“They have been going back and forth pretty much all year long,” said Bruins head coach and GM Dave Hnatiuk in a release. “I think their ability to keep competing, even when the going gets tough, they have been sticking with it and working hard.”

Jackson Smith and Ollie Morberg gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead 5:24 into the first period on back-to-back power play goals.

Trail native Nathan Dominic notched his eighth of the season for the Hawks to make it 2-1 but Leo Senger replied for Grand Forks to restore the two-goal lead.

B.V. forward Cooper Ross cut the lead to one again to make it 3-2 heading into the second period.

After Flint notched his seventh to put the Bruins up 4-2, Ray Warrack and Walker Douglas scored before the period was out for a commanding 6-2 lead as B.V. found themselves in penalty trouble and Grand Forks outshot the Hawks 17-9 in the period.

The Hawks dominated the third with a 19-6 shot advantage, but only Hayden Stocks beat Shebansky at 14:16 to make it a 6-3 final.

B.V. held a 43-36 edge in shots and were 1-for-2 on the power play while Grand Forks went 2-for-7.

The Nitehawks are scheduled to be back in action on Friday in Castlegar against the Rebels at 7 p.m. and on Saturday vs the Fernie Ghostriders at the Hawks Nest at 7 p.m.

