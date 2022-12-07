KIJHL: 1,100 wins and counting for Nitehawks coach

Nitehawks coach Terry Jones shakes hands with Creston player following a Game 7 win over the Thunder Cats in the KIJHL playoffs last season. Photo: Jim Bailey

Every game is a milestone for Beaver Valley Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones.

But the team’s most recent win is even more special as the Nitehawks longtime coach earned his 1,100th win in the KIJHL on Saturday, with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Princeton Posse.

“It was an important win on Saturday night over the league leading Princeton Posse,” Nitehawks president Stephen Piccolo told the Times. “Not only important, but another landmark win for Terry Jones in his 25th season as coach and leader of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.”

The astounding record includes 842 regular season wins and 258 playoff victories, which include KIJHL, Cyclone Taylor, and Keystone Cup playoff wins. It is unmatched by any coach in the KIJHL, past or present, in a league that was named the Kootenay International Hockey League 50 years ago in 1972.

“To win 1,100 games and eight KIJHL Championships is an incredible feat,” said Piccolo. “This represents thousands of hours in the rink and tons and tons of bus rides on cold winter nights.”

Jones and his coaching staff recruit skilled players locally and across BC and Alberta, but the most important part of becoming a Nitehawk is commitment and character. Jones not only guides the team to success on the ice as many go on to play Junior and NCAA hockey and beyond, but off it as well, evident in the many who return to the team to help coach.

“Terry would be the last person to even mention one word about his success,” said Piccolo. “In fact he would feel his real victories have been helping young men become responsible citizens and mentors in their communities.”

Besides his coaching success, Jones was a talented player winning a Memorial Cup with the Portland Winterhawks and two Spengler Cup gold medals with Team Canada.

“His commitment to the Nitehawks and to the Beaver Valley in general is greatly appreciated,” added Piccolo. “We, the Beaver Valley Nitehawk Executive congratulate Terry and beam with pride at his leadership.

“He exemplifies dignity, respect, and fairness. Thank you Terry!”

Come out and support the Nitehawks this weekend when they host the Castlegar Rebels on Friday, Dec. 9 at the B.V. Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Also, the Nitehawks are holding their annual food drive and asking fans to bring a non-perishable food item to Friday’s game to donate to local food banks.

