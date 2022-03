Re/Max won the Trail Commercial Hockey League title on Sunday winning the best-of-three series 2-0 over Gerick Sport in a 7-3 victory on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

Re/Max won the Trail Commercial Hockey League title on Sunday with a decisive 7-3 victory over Gerick Sports.

Re/Max won the best-of-three series two games to none, following a tight checking spirited 2-1 affair in Game 1.

Re/Max sniper Kyle Hope led the way, scoring a natural hat trick in the second period in Game 2, and was named the playoff MVP.

Re/Max forward Kyle Hope scores the game winner on this backhand on the Gerick goalie for a 4-1 lead in the 7-3 final. Photo: Jim Bailey

Hope, a former Beaver Valley Nitehawk, led Re/Max in scoring in the regular season with 13 goals and 32 points.

Re/Max defender Grant Tyson helps out his goalie in the Game 2 victory over Gerick in the Trail Commercial Hockey League finale. Photo: Jim Bailey

Re/Max knocked off OK Tire in the semifinal, while the fourth seed Gerick defeated top seed Rossland Collision in overtime in Game 3 of the best-of-three semifinal.

