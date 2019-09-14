Salmon Arm Silverbacks pull out overtime victory over Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters picked up their first point of the regular season in an overtime loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Trail Smoke Eaters in overtime and sweep the two-game series at the Cominco Arena on Saturday.

The Silverbacks captain Akito Hirose scored with six seconds left on the clock to lift Salmon Arm to their third straight win to start the BCHL season.

Salmon Arm broke in on a 2-on-1, but it was a trailing Hirose that wired a slap shot top shelf to give the Gorillas a 3-2 victory.

Despite the loss, the Smoke Eaters earned their first point of the season after falling to Salmon Arm on Friday night 4-2, and dropping their first two home games to the Penticton Vees.

The Smoke Eaters got off to a rough start in the first period, with Salmon Arm dominating play in part thanks to undisciplined penalties from Trail. Former Major Junior player William Poirier scored his second of the season 16:52 into the first period on the power play, firing a one-timer past a sprawling Logan Terness for a 1-0 ‘Backs lead.

Salmon Arm outshot the Smoke Eaters 21-4 in the period but good play from the rookie goaltender kept the Smokies in it. Terness was given the nod for Friday’s start, after the Smokies number-1 goalie, Donovan Buskey, lost his third straight game Friday.

Trail’s Kent Johnson evened the score with a shorthanded goal early in the middle frame. Johnson stripped the puck from the Salmon Arm defenceman and slid a backhand past Kruss just 74 seconds in.

Trail took the lead when Colby Elmer scored a breakaway goal with a slick deke on Kruss with 1:15 to go in the second.

The Smoke Eaters played well defensively in the third but Noah Wakeford finished a 2-on-1 with Daniel Rybarik to tie the game with 4:16 remaining.

Salmon Arm had their chance to win it in regulation after Trail took a penalty with 46 seconds left on the clock. The Smoke Eaters, however, killed the penalty that carried over into the 4-on-4 overtime. Trail had a glorious chance to win it on a Braden Costello breakaway midway through the five-minute OT, and Elmer also had a look at an open net, but Kruss kicked out his right pad to keep the Backs alive.

Salmon Arm outshot Trail 45-27 and were 1-for-7 on the power play, while Trail went 0-for-5.

Trail is back on Cominco Ice on Wednesday when they face off against the Powell River Kings. Puck drop is 7 p.m.