The Trail Smoke Eaters are in quarantine for two weeks then off to a host city for an 18 game season in April.

The Trail Smoke Eaters are in quarantine for two weeks then off to a host city for an 18 game season in April.

Smoke Eaters begin quarantine for BCHL return to play plan

The Trail Smoke Eaters look forward to finishing the year on a competitive note

After months of practicing and preparation under a cloud of COVID uncertainty, the Trail Smoke Eaters will return to action in April.

The BCHL announced on Friday that the league will roll out a season starting the first week of April, although the details are vague and there is an opt-out option.

Smoke Eaters director of hockey operations Craig Clare confirmed that the Smoke Eaters would participate.

“The BCHL is working through a pod – home city – and those pods will be a group of three or four teams depending on the host location, and the plan is right now to play 18 games regular season.”

The likeliest scenario for Trail, although it hasn’t been confirmed, is to play in a three-team pod in Penticton that includes the Vees, Trail and Cranbrook Bucks.

The Smoke Eaters players started quarantine on Friday in their billet homes and will be unable to practice or train in their facility for two weeks. They will then travel to the host city where they will stay and play for the remainder of the season.

Craig Clare

Craig Clare

“It’s difficult, but that’s what was agreed upon through our league discussions and PHO, and our players and staff felt like we could do it,” said Clare.

Like many BCHL teams, the Smoke Eaters lost players to teams south of the border including captain Cody Schiavon to the NCAA University of Vermont in December and a couple 21-year-old players to junior leagues in the United States.

The abbreviated season will at least give players an opportunity to play competitive hockey and potentially be recruited by NHL and university scouts.

“At the end of the day, our league is all about getting players scholarships and moving them on to the next level to allow them to pursue their athletic and educational goals,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker in a release. “With no games since November, it has been difficult for these players to get noticed by college programs and, as a result, we’ve seen a significant effect on the number of college commitments in the league this year.

“With a shortened season now in place, we are thrilled to get our players back in the spotlight and give them the attention they deserve.”

The BCHL hired a Chief Medical Officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

The players will also undergo testing for COVID, but Clare says the Smoke Eaters look forward to competing albeit under very different circumstances.

“We met with all the players and billet families on Friday morning and made sure everyone was comfortable,” said Clare. “Obviously we knew this was a big sacrifice, the 14-day quarantine, so there was concern over that, but we spoke to each player and they felt it was something they could do.

“They’ve been working hard all year, and this is the most difficult part is the quarantine, but they are excited to get going and playing some meaningful games here.”

Read more: Play Ball! Butler Park opening for league play

Read more: Greater Trail minor hockey maintains tradition in time of pandemic

CoronavirusTrail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Just Posted

The Trail Smoke Eaters are in quarantine for two weeks then off to a host city for an 18 game season in April.
Smoke Eaters begin quarantine for BCHL return to play plan

The Trail Smoke Eaters look forward to finishing the year on a competitive note

L-R: Cpl. Darryl Orr presents Thomas Robinson with his RCMP plaque. Photo: BC RCMP
Long-serving Kootenay commissionaire recognized for dedicated service

Thomas Robinson was awarded with a special plaque by the Salmo RCMP on March 5

Village of Fruitvale council voted unanimously on the 100 per cent renewable energy plan by 2050. The pre-pandemic photo includes from left: Counc. Bill Wenman, Counc. Vickie Fitzpatrick, Mayor Steve Morissette, Counc. Lindsay Kenny, and Counc. Bert Kniss.
Fruitvale commits to 100 per cent renewable energy plan

Fruitvale joins Rossland, Warfield, Kaslo, Castlegar, New Denver, Silverton, Slocan, Nelson

The BC SPCA is holding online spring break camps for children ages 8 to 11 beginning March 15. Photo: BC SPCA
Virtual BC SPCA spring break camps coming up

Participants must pre-register for the events

A group of concerned citizens looking for government action at the Brilliant Flats gathered recently for a walk of the area. Photo: Jennifer Small
Brilliant Flats closed to motorized vehicles after mud-bogging damage

The area at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers is being disturbed by mud bogging

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matter fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

Most Read