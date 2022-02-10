Smoke Eaters defenceman commits to Michigan Tech

Smokies d-man Cam Moger will pull on a Huskies jersey next year alongside teammate Quinn Disher

Cam Moger

Cam Moger

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that defenceman Cam Moger has committed to Michigan Tech University to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the 2023/24 season.

The six-foot-two, 170 pound Vernon native is in his second year as a Smoke Eater and has earned himself a NCAA commitment to play for the Huskies at Michigan Tech.

“I am extremely honoured to announce my commitment to play Div. 1 hockey at Michigan Tech University,” said Moger. “I would like to thank my friends, family and coaches for helping me along the way.”

Moger has five goals and nine assists from the blueline this season for 14 points in 35 games. The talented blue-liner is the second Smoke Eater in recent weeks to commit to the Huskies and will join teammate Quinn Disher at Michigan Tech for the 2023/24 season.

“Congratulations to Cam and his family on his commitment to Michigan Tech University,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “Cam is a player who has developed here in our program over the last two seasons. He has taken steps in all areas of his game this season and we believe he will continue in the right direction as he prepares for the NCAA.”

Cam and the Smoke Eaters are back in action on home ice this weekend when the host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday and the Penticton Vees on Saturday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

