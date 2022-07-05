Smoke Eaters sign high scoring forward

Minnesota forward Adam Marshall commits to the Trail Smoke Eaters for the 2022-23 season

Minnesota product Adam Marshall is a gritty forward with a great shot and a penchant for finding the back of the net. Photo: contributed

The Smoke Eaters announced the signing of finesse forward Adam Marshall for the 2022-23 season.

The Wayzata, Minn. product joins Trail after an impressive 2021-22 season.

The five-foot-10, 180-pound, left-shooting forward was just shy of a two-point-per-game average, splitting games between the US High School League in Minnesota (USHS-MN) at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and the Minnesota High School Elite League (UMHSEHL) with the Twin Cities Orthopedics.

“We are very excited to bring a player of Adam’s talent to the Smoke Eaters for next season,” associate coach Dustin Korlak said in a release. “Adam brings a strong hockey IQ, high compete level and is a proven point producer. We look forward to having Adam and his family being a part of our organization.”

The talented 18-year-old tallied 80 points in 48 games, scoring 41 goals and adding 39 assists to his resume.

“Extremely excited to sign with an organization like Trail,” added Marshall. “I can’t wait to get up there and get to work!”

His former Benilde-St. Margaret Red Knight hockey coach Ken Pauly says Marshall’s scoring prowess comes from his ability to put the puck on net.

“I would say he’s a shooter,” said Pauly. “He’s always kind of looking to shoot that puck and that’s obviously a skill. I think that’s his main skill set. He’s got a great shot, he plays with a lot of grit.”

BCHL Showcase: The 2022 BCHL Showcase is scheduled to go in Chilliwack this October.

BCHL teams will faceoff at the Showcase from Oct. 17 to 20 at the Chilliwack Coliseum, with the Smoke Eaters playing their two games on Oct. 18 and 19. The four-day event, allows both NCAA and NHL scouts to evaluate every team and player.

The Smoke Eaters will play Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and wrap up their showcase series against the Coastal Conference Champions, Nanaimo Clippers, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

The Smoke Eaters will then return home to face the Powell River Kings on Saturday Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

BCHLTrail Smoke Eaters