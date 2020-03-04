Beaver Valley Nitehawks completed the sweep of the Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory at the Castlegar Rec Complex. Jim Bailey photo.

Sweep complete for B.V. Nitehawks over Castlegar Rebels

Beaver Valley Nitehawks set to face rival Nelson Leafs in Murdoch Division final

A three-goal, third-period outburst sealed the sweep of Neil Murdoch Division semifinal for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday in Castlegar.

The Nitehawks beat the Castlegar Rebels 4-1 to win the best-of-seven series against the Castlegar Rebels in four straight.

After scoring the game-winning overtime goal in Game 3, Lucas Anselmo struck again for the Nitehawks stealing the puck in the Rebels zone and sniping it top shelf at 8:19 of the first period to give B.V. a 1-0 lead in front of a somber Castlegar crowd.

The Rebels evened the match off a Griffen Ryden goal midway through the second period on a scramble in front of Hawks goalie Hunter Young, but Castlegar seemed uncommitted as the Nitehawks carried the play through two, outshooting the Rebels 20-14.

Philipe Lessard put the Hawks up 2-1 less than two minutes into the final frame for what proved to be the game winner, and Bradley Ross continued his goal a game pace with his fourth of the playoffs at 6:55.

A desperate Rebels team tried to rally, firing 20 shots at the B.V. net in the third period, but Young, the KIJHL Top Goaltender, shut the door on every chance.

Castlegar outshot the Hawks 34-26, with Young earning the Away Star, and Keaghan Holub the Home Star.

The four-game sweep may be a deceptive indicator on how close the series was, as the Nitehawks came back from a couple of two-goal deficits in Games 1 and 3 to win in overtime by identical 3-2 scores.

The Nitehawks now face the Nelson Leafs who completed the sweep of the Spokane Braves with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday.

