Trail athlete wins gold at the National Youth Track and Field Meet

Trail Track and Field Club athlete Jaxon Kuchar won gold at the Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Meet in Cape Breton, N.S. on Sunday.

Kuchar just missed a medal in the 1,200-m run on Friday, coming in fourth place just 4/100th of a second behind the bronze medalist.

On Sunday, however, the J. L. Crowe athlete bested a competitive field in the U16 1,500-m Steeplechase cruising to first place in a time of 4:29.83. Kuchar finished a full two seconds ahead of Nova Scotia native Abraham Makaby, and six up on bronze medalist Micah Landry of New Brunswick.

Rossland athlete Connor Nagle also competed for Team BC. Connor came seventh in Triple Jump with a personal best jump of 11.81-m, and finished in 12th in the high jump.

See more on the Legion Youth National Track and Field Meet this week in the Trail Times.

