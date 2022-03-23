Trail hosts 2022 BC Club Curling Challenge

Four Greater Trail teams are set to compete in the BC Club Challenge at the Trail Curling Centre

Some of the best club curlers in the province are travelling to Trail to compete at the BC Curling Club Challenge from March 24-27.

The Trail Curling Centre is set to host the provincial club championship with 15 teams, nine men’s and six women’s, competing.

Curling club rinks from as far away as Comox and Cloverdale will vie for the Challenge, while locally the Trail Ladies Curling Club will be represented by skip Sandra Meger, third Rose Beauchamp, second Mariah Davies, and lead Rhonda Baldwin with alternate Diana Keraiff.

The Trail Curling Association will see Team Deb DeTremaudan take to the ice, with third Laurel Babcock, second Kathy Person and lead Carolyn Bent.

The ladies also welcome Castlegar rink skipped by Susan Hicks and a Nelson team skipped by Maria Dreher. The ladies field is rounded out by Delta’s Kim Dennis team and Nanaimo Curling Club’s Debbie Erdos.

On the men’s side, Trail curling is represented by skip Les Lepine, third Alvin Caron, second Wolfgang Koban and lead Bill Van Beek.

The Beaver Valley Curling Club out of Fruitvale will send skip Devo Devine, third Russ Beauchamp, second Kevin Thomas and lead Al Bressanutti.

Two teams from Castlegar will also join the fray including Team Myron Nichol and Team James McKenzie. Filling out the men’s side are Team Chris Gomes from Delta Thistle Curling Club, Ron Schmidt from Comox Valley, Andrew Forrest from Vancouver, Team Brendan Neff out of Nanaimo, and Cloverdale’s Team Stu Harris.

All women’s teams and eight of the men’s will be in action starting on Thursday with the first draw at 1:30 p.m. and the second draw at 6:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s draws go at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. at the curling facility at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The women’s qualifier (if needed) and the men’s Page Playoff, which includes the top three teams from each pool, play at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The semifinal is scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. and the finals at 1:30 p.m.

The Trail Curling Club welcomes the public to attend.

