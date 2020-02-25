Trail Smoke Eaters foursome of Kent Johnson, Logan Terness, Philippe Lapointe, and Owen Ozar were named to BCHL’s First and Second All Star Teams. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters given All Star nods

BCHL accolades roll in for Trail Smoke Eaters foursome named to First and Second All Star Teams

Four Trail Smoke Eaters were named to the BCHL All Star Teams on Tuesday.

Brett Hull Award winner, Kent Johnson, was named to the First All Star Team, while forwards Owen Ozar and Philippe Lapointe and goalie Logan Terness were named Second Team All Stars.

The 17-year-old Terness also earned an All-Rookie Team nod for his record-tying 27th win as a Smoke Eater goalie, and impressive .932 save percentage good enough for third in the league and eighth-best in BCHL history for a single season. Terness led rookie goalies in nearly every major statistical category, including a 2.36 goals against average, and tops in minutes, 2,445, and games played, 44.

Johnson is just the second player since 2015-16 to eclipse the 100-point plateau. The 17-year old from Port Moody led the league in both goals, 41, and assists, 60, and finished 30 points ahead of the BCHL’s second-leading scorer. Johnson, who is committed to the University of Michigan next year, had 32 mutli-point games during the season, including six with four or more. His best performance came in a six-point night on Nov. 27 against the Merritt Centennials.

Lapointe missed over 20 games this season, mostly due to injury, and didn’t play his first game until late October, but still managed to break into the top-20 in league scoring with 55 points in just 36 games. The Smoke Eaters captain had an immediate impact on the team when he finally got his season going, getting at least a point in 20 of his first 22 games and ending up with the second-highest points-per game at 1.53 per contest. The Michigan commit’s best night of the season came in a Nov. 27 win over the Merritt Centennials where he had a hat trick and two assists.

Ozar finished the season in a tie for fourth in league scoring with 66 points, 40 points better than his rookie total of 26 last season. The 19-year-old started his season on a high note when he committed to the University of Denver right before the start of the year and kept on rolling into the regular season, forming a deadly combination with linemate Phlippe Lapointe. Ozar recorded 20 multi-point efforts over the year, including five three-point nights, highlighted by a hat-trick performance Jan. 4 against the Merritt Centennials.

All four were invited to Team West’s Selection Camp for the World Jr. A Challenge along with defenceman Powell Connor, with Johnson, Ozar, Lapointe and Connor making the team and playing in the tournament in Dawson Creek in early December.

The All Star Teams were selected by votes from the 17 BCHL broadcasters.

