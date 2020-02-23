Trail Smoke Eaters lose high-scoring match in Merritt

Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Merritt Centennials in 7-5 match to wind up regular season

Trail’s Chase Dafoe and Owen Ozar each scored twice as the Trail Smoke Eaters fell 7-5 to the Merritt Centennials in their final match of the season. Jim Bailey photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters dropped their final regular season game to the Merritt Centennials 7-5 on Saturday.

The game had little meaning to Trail, but it was a positive effort for the 14-39-1-3 Centennials who wrapped up an otherwise forgettable season on Sunday against Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Smoke Eaters finished in second place in the Interior and fourth overall with a 36-17-2-2-1 record and 77 points. The loss leaves the Smoke Eaters two-points short of tying their 79-point record of the 1996-97 Trail team who did it in 60 games.

Smoke Eaters forward Chase Dafoe continued his hot play scoring two goals and his fifth in two games after tallying a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over the Silverbacks on Friday in Trail.

The Smoke Eaters jumped out to a 2-1 first-period lead on goals from Michael Colella and Owen Ozar, but Merritt battled back in the second with three straight tallies from Rylan van Unen, Christian Buono, and Talon Zakall for a 4-2 lead.

Dafoe cut the lead to 4-3 at 11:18 and Ozar notched his 26th of the season and second on the night to tie it 36 seconds later.

Van Unen gave the Centennials a 5-4 advantage heading into the third period. Payton Matusi sored 68 seconds into the final frame to make it a two-goal lead and Ben Ward ensured the victory with a goal at 15:55.

Dafoe scored his second of the night and 11th of the season with just over five minutes to play for the 7-5 final.

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Centennials 37-36 and were 1-for-6 on the power play and 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

In Trail’s final home game on Friday, a capacity crowd of over 2,600 fans cheered the Smoke Eaters to their 21st home victory on Friday.

Dafoe, who turns 18 on Feb. 25, netted a hat trick and goalie Logan Terness earned his record tying 27th win in leading the Smoke Eaters to a 5-1 win over Salmon Arm.

Dafoe opened the scoring from his kitchen in front of Silverbacks netminder Grant Adams, tipping a point shot from Michael Colella on the power play just 7:55 into the opening frame.

Less than a minute later Braden Costello lifted a bouncing puck over the shoulder of the Backs goalie for a 2-0 Trail lead. Dafoe added his second of the night, making a slick backhand-forehand move in front of Adams, and lifting it top shelf at 14:33 of the second period to make it 3-0.

Salmon Arm’s Luke Mylymok tallied a power-play goal with 7:36 to play to cut the lead to two.

A brilliant 200-foot rush by Jaden Senkoe sent a backhand over the glove of Adams to restore the three-goal lead, and Dafoe completed the hat trick at 4:50 for the 5-1 final.

Dafoe earned the game’s first star, while Senkoe grabbed second star honours with a goal and two assists, and Cody Schiavon was named third star.

Smokies Notes: Trail also gave out their season-end awards following Friday’s match. Trail’s Kent Johnson, who missed the last two games, was awarded Top Scorer, and MVP along with Smoke Eaters captain Philippe Lapointe.

Lapointe also earned the Ed Shelby Award for leadership, while Montrose native Tyler Ghirardosi received the Community Impact Award.

Trail goalie Logan Terness earned Rookie of the Year honours and the Fan Favourite Award.

The Smoke Eaters return to action on Friday in Game 1 of the BCHL playoff against the Prince George Spruce Kings. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.