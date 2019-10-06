Trail Smoke Eaters win fifth straight game at BCHL Showcase

The Trail Smoke Eaters put on an offensive show at the BCHL Showcase Festival presented by Bauer on the weekend.

Trail forward Michael Colello netted a hat trick on Saturday and added two assists in a five-point 7-4 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings. Colello put up eight-points in all on the weekend that started off with two goals and an assist in a decisive 7-1 drubbing of the Merritt Centennials on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

On Saturday against P.G., Smokies forward Owen Ozar scored what turned out to be the game winner at 9:17 of the second period. Ozar tallied his sixth of the season on the power play, finishing a setup from Tyler Ghirardosi and Colella to give Trail a 5-2 lead.

Following a slow start, the win was the Smoke Eaters fifth straight to improve to 5-5-1-0 and trail Wenatchee Wild by just one point for third spot in the Interior Division. Colella and Smokies assistant captain Kent Johnson sit on top of the BCHL scoring standings with 18 points each.

Smoke Eaters defenceman Kyle Budvarson opened the scoring for Trail, netting his first of the season at 15:42 and Colello made it 2-0 on a one timer from Johnson with 57 seconds left in the opening frame.

Just a they did in a 3-0 victory over the Spruce Kings the previous week in P.G., the Smokies played stifling defensive hockey allowing just one shot on goal in the first period, outshooting the Spruce Kings 11-1.

Colby Elmer put the Smokies up 3-0 less than three minutes into the second, but Prince George answered with two quick goals from Preston Brodziak and Corey Cunningham. Colella made it 4-2 as the teams combined for four goals in less than six minutes, and Ozar and Colella capped off the period to make it 6-2 at the end of two.

Corey Cunningham bead Trail goalie Donovan Buskey with a power-play goal at 1:44 into the final stanza, but Johnson scored his fifth of the year at 15:48 and Prince George forward Finlay Williams finished the scoring on a power play for the 7-4 final.

The Smoke Eaters outshot the Spruce Kings 30-26 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Prince George went 3-for-7. Colella was named the game’s first star, Ozar the second star, and Prince George’s Cunningham the third star.

The annual Showcase offers NCAA and NHL scouts an opportunity to evaluate BCHL talent from all 17 teams over the week. This year the Showcase was split between Chilliwack and Prince George with Interior Division teams, in addition to Prince George, playing in Penticton.

Trail opened the Showcase against the Merritt Centennials rolling to a 7-1 win on the strength of a 30-save performance from Logan Terness and three-point games from Colella (2G,1A) and Johnson (1G,2A).

Diarmud Dimurro, Ozar, Jaden Senkoe, and Elmer rounded out the scoring for Trail, as the Smokies outshot the Cents 35-31. Ozar, Colella and Johnson earned the first, second, and third stars, with Dimurro getting the Forits Energy Player of the Game nod.

Trail is on the road again this weekend when they embark on an Island tour with games against Cowichan Valley Capitals, Victoria Grizzlies, and Surrey Eagles.