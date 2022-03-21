U13 Trail Jr. Smokies shut out Quesnel Thunder

The Greater Trail MHA U13 Tier 3 team got off to a great start at the provincial championships at the Trail Memorial Centre on the weekend.

The GTMHA Jr. Smokies improved to 3-and-0 as goalie Hudson Swankhuizen backstopped the home team to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Quesnel Thunder Sunday evening.

Trail goalie Hudson Swankhuizen makes one of several big stops in his first shutout of the tournament. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail opened the tournament with a convincing 6-0 win over Fort St. John Saturday morning with Alexander Youngson earning the shutout, before skating to an 8-2 drubbing over the Cranbrook U13 Dynamiters in the evening match.

The Jr. Smokies skated to an 8-2 victory over Cranbrook Dynamiters on Saturday. Photo: John Piccolo

In Sunday`s game, Gage Kiselback scored twice including the game winner with 7:30 to play in the first period as Trail jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Kiselback then scored his sixth of the tournament on a power play at 16:45 of the middle frame to make it 2-0 Trail.

Easton Fowler made it 3-0, finding the puck on a scramble in front and backhanding by the Quesnel goalie at 9:03 of the third period. Cole Hashimoto drove down the right wing and snapped a shot top corner for the 4-0 final just over two minutes later.

Trail`s Easton Fowler scores to make it 3-0 Jr. Smokies against the Quesnel Thunder on Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey

Swankhuizen made several game-saving stops including an incredible pad save off a deflection near the end of the match to preserve the shutout.

AT the U18 championship, Jake Maniago scored twice to lead the GTMHA Tier 3 team to victory in its opening match against Fort St. John 5-2 on Sunday.

The Trail U18 team continues the tournament in Campbell River with a game on Monday versus the South Delta Storm, before finishing the round robin against Peninsula Eagles on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The U15 Trail team is in Osoyoos and kicked off their BC Tier 3 championship tournament on Monday against the Whitehorse U15 Mustangs but the score was unavailable at press time.

The U13 Jr. Smokies play Terrace Monday night (March 21) with the puck drop at 8:30 p.m. They play again at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 versus the Sunshine Coast U13 to wrap up Pool play.

In other games Sunday, South Okanagan defeated Castlegar 5-1, Sunshine Coast beat Terrace 8-1, Mission downed Powell River 15-1, Cranbrook edged Fort St. John 3-2, and Whitehorse improved to 2-and-0 with a 6-2 victory over Castlegar.

