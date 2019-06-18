West Kootenay A Orioles bounce back big after suffering first loss

It was an action packed weekend for the U16 West Kootenay A Orioles as the team split a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

In Spokane American Legion action the U16 Orioles fell 6-4 to Central Valley A (CVA) in Game 1 on Saturday, but pounded out 11 runs in the first inning on their way to an 18-4 drubbing of CVA in Game 2.

The loss was the Orioles first of the season in the American Division and now sit in second place with a 7-1 record, a game behind the 4-0 Prairie Cardinals.

The Orioles jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Central clawed back a run in the second inning, tied it in the fifth at 3-3, before belting out three runs in the sixth for a 6-3 lead. The Orioles seventh inning rally came up short, plating one run for the 6-4 final.

Jesco Nelson, Connor Stainer, and Kelton Forte had two hits for West Kootenay. Forte got the start going five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking one.

In the second match, Nathan Dann got the ball rolling as he singled in two runs to give the Orioles an early 2-0 lead. Before the inning was over, West Kootenay scored nine more runs with two hits from Marshall Debruyn and a timely single from Stainer. The Central Valley pitchers struggled giving up 13 walks in the game, as the Orioles pounded out seven more runs in the sixth for the 18-4 mercy-rule victory.

Marshall Debruyn pitched four innings of shut-out ball giving up just one hit and striking out seven, before Nathan O’Brien came on in relief.

On Sunday, the Orioles managed another split in a pair of exhibition games with the Cranbrook Bandits.

Trail dropped the opener to the Bandits 12-6 before holding off a late inning comeback for a 6-5 win in Game 2.

The West Kootenay A Orioles continue play in the Spokane American Legion Baseball League this weekend and host a double-bill against Mount Spokane on Saturday at Butler Park at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.



