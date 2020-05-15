Morning start: One incredible bike track is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 15

In case you missed it:

Student from a Castlegar school have showcased their creativity in a new video.

There is still uncertainty as to when Greater Trail elementary school students will return to school this year.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the Seven Summits Trail is one of the most challenging bike tracks in the Kootenays?

The trail is around 32 kilometres long and takes bikers from Highway 3B near Nancy Greene Provincial Park to Highway 22 near the U.S. border.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Friday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Rossland/Trail:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

