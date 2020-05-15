Riders along the trail. (Kootenay Rockies Tourism photo)

Morning start: One incredible bike track is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 15

In case you missed it:

Student from a Castlegar school have showcased their creativity in a new video.

Click here for the story.

There is still uncertainty as to when Greater Trail elementary school students will return to school this year.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the Seven Summits Trail is one of the most challenging bike tracks in the Kootenays?

The trail is around 32 kilometres long and takes bikers from Highway 3B near Nancy Greene Provincial Park to Highway 22 near the U.S. border.

View this post on Instagram

Taking on one of BC's "epic" trails 🏞

A post shared by Allannah Morpeth (@allannah.travels) on

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Friday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Rossland/Trail:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

Just Posted

Morning start: One incredible bike track is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 15

Do ‘murder hornets’ pose a serious buzzkill?

David Suzuki dissects Asian giant hornet hysteria

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Kootenay Gallery of Art changes operations during COVID-19 crisis

Putting exhibitions online and creating new virtual gift store some ways the gallery is coping

Rewilding can attract desirable wildlife to yards

Get Outdoors! Lend a hand to the ecosystem by planting native species

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read