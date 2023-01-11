Community Lights Up! The Hospital

Pledge Day was held at Waneta Plaza last month. Photo: Diego PH/UnsplashPledge Day was held at Waneta Plaza last month. Photo: Diego PH/Unsplash
Michael and Amanda Lowton, Managing Partners of Glacier Honda and Glacier’s Edge Motorsports (middle, right) have donated $500 to the Sacred Space Project, a dedicated space for patients and their families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times, and $500 to the Greatest Need Fund, in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. They present their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left). Photo: SubmittedMichael and Amanda Lowton, Managing Partners of Glacier Honda and Glacier’s Edge Motorsports (middle, right) have donated $500 to the Sacred Space Project, a dedicated space for patients and their families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times, and $500 to the Greatest Need Fund, in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. They present their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left). Photo: Submitted
L-R: Owners Marc and JJ Cabana from Champion Chevrolet donated $1,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer, accept this donation. Photo: SubmittedL-R: Owners Marc and JJ Cabana from Champion Chevrolet donated $1,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer, accept this donation. Photo: Submitted
Left photo: Thea Hanson Real Estate-RE/MAX donated $1,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals to benefit the Oncology Department at KBRH. Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepted this donation from Thea Hanson (right to left). Photo: SubmittedLeft photo: Thea Hanson Real Estate-RE/MAX donated $1,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals to benefit the Oncology Department at KBRH. Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepted this donation from Thea Hanson (right to left). Photo: Submitted
This Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day, Ferraro Foods donated $1,000 to the Sacred Space Project at KBRH. This quiet, dedicated space allows for meditation, prayer, or reflection and will be available for patients, families, visitors and the dedicated staff at KBRH so that they can focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times. Danny Ferraro, representing Ferraro Foods presented their generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left to right). Photo: SubmittedThis Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day, Ferraro Foods donated $1,000 to the Sacred Space Project at KBRH. This quiet, dedicated space allows for meditation, prayer, or reflection and will be available for patients, families, visitors and the dedicated staff at KBRH so that they can focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times. Danny Ferraro, representing Ferraro Foods presented their generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left to right). Photo: Submitted

Read about the Ambulatory Campaign here:

Hospital campaign starts with a challenge to Kootenay Boundary businesses

Fruitvale family-run business donates $35,000 to hospital campaign

Fruitvale dentist office donates $18,500 to regional hospital

KBRH donation especially meaningful

Read all about Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital here:

#KBRH stories

Contact

DonationHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalvolunteers

Previous story
Nordic Pulse seeks test pilots for new ski app
Next story
Adopt a family campaign reaches more than 80 Greater Trail families

Just Posted

Ashley Hodgson, Annick de Goede and Thomas Hodgson organized the Adopt a Family for the Holidays campaign that made a difference for more than 80 families. Photo: Jim Bailey
Adopt a family campaign reaches more than 80 Greater Trail families

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

Pledge Day was held at Waneta Plaza last month. Photo: Diego PH/Unsplash
Community Lights Up! The Hospital

Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail Operations fined $2.2M for 2019 spill