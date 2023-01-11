Community Lights Up! The Hospital
Pledge Day was held at Waneta Plaza last month. Photo: Diego PH/Unsplash Michael and Amanda Lowton, Managing Partners of Glacier Honda and Glacier’s Edge Motorsports (middle, right) have donated $500 to the Sacred Space Project, a dedicated space for patients and their families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times, and $500 to the Greatest Need Fund, in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. They present their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left). Photo: Submitted L-R: Owners Marc and JJ Cabana from Champion Chevrolet donated $1,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer, accept this donation. Photo: Submitted Left photo: Thea Hanson Real Estate-RE/MAX donated $1,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals to benefit the Oncology Department at KBRH. Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepted this donation from Thea Hanson (right to left). Photo: Submitted This Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day, Ferraro Foods donated $1,000 to the Sacred Space Project at KBRH. This quiet, dedicated space allows for meditation, prayer, or reflection and will be available for patients, families, visitors and the dedicated staff at KBRH so that they can focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times. Danny Ferraro, representing Ferraro Foods presented their generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left to right). Photo: Submitted
DonationHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalvolunteers