Community Lights Up! The Hospital

Michael and Amanda Lowton, Managing Partners of Glacier Honda and Glacier’s Edge Motorsports (middle, right) have donated $500 to the Sacred Space Project, a dedicated space for patients and their families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times, and $500 to the Greatest Need Fund, in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. They present their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left). Photo: Submitted

L-R: Owners Marc and JJ Cabana from Champion Chevrolet donated $1,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer, accept this donation. Photo: Submitted

Left photo: Thea Hanson Real Estate-RE/MAX donated $1,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals to benefit the Oncology Department at KBRH. Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepted this donation from Thea Hanson (right to left). Photo: Submitted